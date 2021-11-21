State of emergency: Town hall addressing youth violence in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, along with other leaders in the community are hosting a town hall meeting Sunday night following two violent shootings near Aurora Public high schools.

The department tweeted Sunday it is asking the community and parents to be involved to help address the youth violence that is impacting the city.

The Jurisdiction of Colorado Church of God in Christ – Youth Department is also helping to host the event.

The town hall starts at 5 p.m. Sunday at 750 Chambers Rd. The public is welcome and encouraged to join.

This story will be updated following the meeting.