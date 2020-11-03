State of Colorado ends lease with The Ranch Events Complex

Loveland, Colo. (KDVR) — The Ranch Events Complex is no longer being used as a command center for wildfire response or an alternative care facility for COVID-19, a complex spokesperson announced on Monday.

“We consider ourselves an integral part of the community, and as such, we’re exceedingly grateful we’ve been able to assist in a time of need,” says Campus Director Chris Ashby. “2020 has brought trials and tribulations for the whole community, and through it all, it’s been our goal to serve the residents of Larimer County in whatever ways we can.”

The site was a command center for the Cameron Peak Fire and housed over 250 firefighters and 450 evacuated animals, according to the press release.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment opened the facility as an alternative care site for patients recovering from COVID-19 in April.

“The Ranch is working meticulously on re-open plans for the campus that focus on the safety and well-being of guests, staff, and clients,” the press release stated.

“New procedures will include increased cleanings, enforced mask-wearing, social distancing, and temperature checks.”