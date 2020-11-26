State makes move to get in-person learning back on track

DENVER (KDVR) — With COVID-19 infections rising, many school districts have opted to move students out of the classroom and back home for rest of 2020.

One week after parents rallied at the capitol to get kids back in class, Gov. Polis has responded by putting together a task force, designed to help schools get open and stay that way. They held their first task force meeting Wednesday to discuss how to safely get students back in the classroom early next year.

County health leaders on the task force say the number one way to get kids back in the classroom is to focus on reducing transmission. The state updated guidance, laying out quarantine directions for close contacts of students who test positive and when a school should close. Despite cases going up, the governor says schools are the safest place for kids to be right now.

“The classroom is one of the safest places, and we want to make sure that we can do all we can do in that controlled environment to really make sure we don’t have an additional semester as chaotic as this one is,” said Gov. Polis.

The state is also using $15 million of grant funding to help schools make safety improvements ahead before students come back.

The group wants students to return to in-person learning by January and is looking to help students with learning barriers who are struggling with isolation.

Group members said the state will still work to improve remote learning, but the main focus is on in-person learning. They believe working together is key to keeping the doors open.

