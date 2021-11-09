State leaders want to boost employment, services for Coloradans leaving prison

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s attorney general wants to strengthen opportunities for men and women who have served their time in the state’s prison system.

Attorney General Phil Weiser and Gov. Jared Polis announced a partnership between the public and private sector to boost employment opportunities and services for Coloradans getting out of the prison system.

Weiser and Polis were joined by Executive Director of the Department of Corrections Dean Williams, Director of the Latino Coalition for Community Leadership Cory Miskell, Hassan Latif with the Second Chance Center, owner of Basic Industries Drew Patterson and Executive Director of Breakthrough Stacey Putka.

