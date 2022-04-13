LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — As part of the Biden administration’s goal to decarbonize federal footprints and make federally-owned buildings more energy-efficient, Colorado leaders and White House officials toured the Denver Federal Center Wednesday.

White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, General Services Administrator Robin Carnahan, Gov. Jared Polis, Congressman Ed Perlmutter, Congressman Joe Neguse and Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul visited the center and addressed improvements.

There are plans in place to move a current United States Geological Survey facility at the federal center, which is outdated, to the Colorado School of Mines campus by building a new $240 million state-of-the-art facility.

