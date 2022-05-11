DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is the final day of the 2022 session for the Colorado State Legislature.

Lawmakers worked late into the night on Tuesday to finalize bills.

The State House remained in session until midnight on Tuesday. The State Senate wrapped at 11 p.m.

Lawmakers failed to take final action on the controversial bill to cap the fentanyl crisis.

The house decided late Tuesday night to have a conference committee take one final look at the fentanyl bill and come up with a last-minute solution.

Lawmakers remain hung up on the language of the bill and one word in the final amendment. The bill would make it a felony for anyone to ‘knowingly’ possess more than one gram of fentanyl in any form. The Senate objected to the word ‘knowingly’.

The conference committee will try to work out a better solution than striking the word ‘knowingly.’ Observers believe the bill will be approved but will not be as severe as its original form.

Lawmakers did get a lot done in the final hours.

They passed a bi-partisan ‘towing bill rights’ as well as a measure that requires schools to test their drinking water for lead.

They agreed on a plan to give all Colorado school kids free lunches. That measure will be on the November ballot.

They approved $105-million to help reduce homelessness, plus a bill requiring local governments and the state to create and enforce building codes that are climate-friendly.

Lawmakers are back at work at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The session wraps up at Midnight.