State lawmakers consider bill to make changes at RTD following public woes

DENVER (KDVR) -- State lawmakers on Tuesday considered SB 151, a bill which would make significant changes at the Regional Transportation District following recent public woes.

Late last year, RTD announced several route reductions as a result of an operator shortage.

"Ultimately this is a reminder of our own responsibility of having oversight," Republican state Sen. Jack Tate said.

Under the proposal, RTD would have to broadcast their meetings online, conduct routine audits, make financial data more accessible and put two more voting members on the board. The two new members would represent disabled Coloradans as well as under-served populations.

"I think everybody knows RTD is having their struggles right now," said Josh Winkler, a disability rights activist.

Winkler says the bill puts a higher priority on reliability for RTD to serve disabled Coloradans.

"We can't catch an Uber, we can't catch a Lyft - there are very few wheelchair accessible cabs in the Metro area," Winkler said.

RTD remains mixed on the issue.

"Part of the bill I like, part of the bill I don't like," said Lynn Guissinger, an RTD board member.

"Our biggest concern has to be the lawsuits," Guissinger said.

The bill is expected to be voted on in a few weeks. It was heard in the Senate Transportation Committee Tuesday.