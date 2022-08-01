DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a program to allow women in Colorado to receive free cancer screenings.

The Women’s Wellness Connection program offers cancer screening tests such as mammograms and Pap tests for free to women who qualify.

“As someone who was diagnosed with cancer four times, including as a young mother, I am committed to ensuring that all Coloradans have access to affordable, preventive healthcare and treatment,” Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said.

“The Women’s Wellness Connection is a critical program that offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings at more than 100 clinics across Colorado so that cost, lack of health insurance, or immigration status does not get in the way of women catching cancer when chances of survival are highest,” Primavera said.

The state is focusing on making preventative care available for all women across Colorado no matter what their insurance or financial status may be. The Women’s Wellness Connection program serves women ages 21 to 64 without health insurance or limited insurance with financial help needed. To find out more about the program, visit womenswellnessconnection.org.

Women in Colorado can also call the American Cancer Society at 1-866-951-9355 to find a clinic offering free or low-cost cancer screenings as part of the program.