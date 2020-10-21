State hopes overnight testing will fix glitch delaying unemployment payments

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment website.

DENVER (KDVR) — Unemployment claims are being delayed this week for parents across Colorado.

A “system error” led to the delays, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Claimants impacted by the error said the system denied them pandemic unemployment assistance.

Those who are unemployed fill out a weekly questionnaire to continue receiving payments. A new question about being unemployed due to child care is causing issues, according to a department spokeswoman.

About 6 percent of claimants on pandemic unemployment assistance are waiting longer for payment this week.

Payments initially denied in error will be released starting Wednesday if overnight testing to fix the glitch goes well, according to officials.