State high school baseball season shortened before it really starts

DENVER (KDVR) — Many parents and players involved with state high school baseball are upset that the season has been shortened.

The season, originally set for 18 games, has been cut to 16.

A spokesperson for the Colorado High School Activities Association, said the move was made, in part, to achieve equity across the board, with girls softball, which completed its season, last fall.

Adam Benes is a senior shortstop at Longmont High School. He lost his junior year, due to statewide cancellation of the season, last year.

“Obviously, you’d hope to have more,” he said.

The issue has become enough of a hot topic, that, even Governor Jared Polis is starting to weigh in on the controversy.

“I just love being out there with all my friends,” Benes said. “It’s what I’ve been doing for my whole life.”