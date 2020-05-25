State guidelines for restaurants create gray area for bar owners

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado bar owners are working to better understand guidelines laid out by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment pertaining to restaurants reopening in the state.

Jeremy Matzke, owner of the Owl Saloon on East Colfax says they started preparing for the possibility of reopening even before the guidelines were released.

“I tried to predict the best I could, but I don’t have a crystal ball or tarot cards,” said Matzke.

Matzke and his team installed plexiglass across the bar to separate customers from bartenders. He says they also plan to check temperatures of all staff on duty.

The guidelines released to restaurants by the CDPHE lay out how businesses must operate upon reopening, such as limiting capacity to 50 percent with a maximum of 50 people, and limiting party sizes to no more than eight people.

Matzke says their business is primarily a bar but they do have a full kitchen and restaurant seating.

“In the state, there are two kinds of liquor licenses. There’s a tavern license and there’s a hotel/restaurant license. We here at Owl Saloon are lucky because we fell under the hotel/restaurant license so we’re fine,” said Matzke.

It’s unclear how other bars that are not laid out like Matzke’s will be impacted.

The CDPHE says “any establishment that can adhere to the guidelines and ensure access to food for on-premise consumption can open.”

Based on that language, bars with food trucks or similar operations may fall under these guidelines.

Matzke says he plans to shift his business model to function more as a restaurant.

“I don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel yet. Our goal right now is just to focus a lot more on food,” said Matzke.