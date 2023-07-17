ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — Leaders with Arapahoe County are speaking out after a yearlong state investigation into the county’s Department of Human Services found no systemic problems within the agency.

This comes after a former case worker made false child abuse claims about Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky, launching a third-party review of the entire agency.

Arapahoe County Commissioner Carrie Warren-Gully said the findings highlight the dedication of her current staff and is a positive step forward while Jurinsky told FOX31 there’s a larger systemic issue at play.

“It’s absolutely a whitewash,” Jurinsky said during a press conference on Monday. “I do believe there are good people doing good work, but I think that they’re probably overrun. All it takes is a couple bad apples to ruin everything and start tearing families apart.”

Jurinsky is referring to former case worker Robin Niceta, now facing charges for attempt to influence a public servant and misdemeanor false reporting of child abuse.

A statewide audit looking into Niceta and her casework was launched back in September and recommended an additional level of review of Arapahoe County’s entire child-protective system.

The report, released on Friday by the Colorado Department of Human Services, found “no pervasive agencywide practice issues that indicate systemic lapses to protect children or serve families” and “no evidence of systemic concerns of falsification of contacts.”

Warren-Gully said it welcomed the audit and believes it shows the department’s dedication to transparency.

“We’re very pleased with the report and we feel it’s a positive step forward for us,” Warren-Gully said. “The people that work in the Human Services Department in Arapahoe County do that with an immense amount of care for our residents and our community and they are committed to our community.”

In response to the criticism from Jurinsky, Warren-Gully said, “What happened with Ms. Jurinsky is a horrible experience for a parent. No parent should ever have to experience that. This is not an internal review that we did on our own. This is a third-party audit and that audit found that there were no systemic or agency-wide issues that needed to be addressed. They actually highlighted some of the timeliness work we’ve done that is above and beyond what many others in the state have been able to do.”

But Jurinsky points to a part in the report that references a second caseworker, not included in the analysis, terminated for allegedly falsifying contact information.

“In both of these cases we took it very seriously,” Warren-Gully said. “As soon as we found out that something was not right, we investigated that, we terminated them and we worked with law enforcement to make sure that we were following up on that transparency.”

Warren-Gully said the department is always looking for ways to improve.

“We want to make sure we’re taking seriously the recommendations that the state brought forward to us,” Warren-Gully said. “The specifics of that are taken into our department and they’re integrating that into the work we do every day.”

Jurinsky said the fight with the county isn’t over.

“You come after our children, it’s the one thing, we will fight,” Jurinsky said.

Jurinsky, along with dozens of parents, is part of a separate lawsuit against the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services.