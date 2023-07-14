ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — A yearlong state investigation into Arapahoe County Department of Human Services found no systemic problems with the county’s child protective agency.

The report, released by the Colorado Department of Human Services, “found no pervasive agencywide practice issues that indicate systemic lapses to protect children or serve families” and “no evidence of systemic concerns of falsification of contacts.”

This comes after former child caseworker, Robin Niceta, allegedly made false child abuse accusations about Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.

Niceta has been charged with felony attempt to influence a public servant and misdemeanor false reporting of child abuse.

A statewide audit looking into Niceta and her casework was launched back in September and recommended an additional level of review of Arapahoe County’s entire child-protective system.

While the report released on Friday found no major safety concerns related to casework at the agency, it did reference a second caseworker, not included in the analysis, terminated for allegedly falsifying contact information saying, “that staff member had already been terminated from ACDHS and the confirmed falsification was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.”

In an interview with FOX31, Jurinsky called the new report “a total whitewash.”

“The government can try and sweep this under the rug as much as they want and put out an A-plus rating for an organization that in fact has admitted to two liars in the organization as if that is nothing,” Jurinsky said.

Jurinsky said the report contradicts the previous state audit released in September, conducted after Niceta’s false accusations, outlining potential concerns about caseworker supervisor practice consistency, oversight and accountability.

“This report today seems very superficial to me. It also seems a little political to me,” Jurinsky said. “This is absolutely a systemic issue and what is the government going to do, they’re going to cover up for the government.”

The evaluation was composed of casework samples, staff interviews and surveyed performance data.

The report said evaluators reviewed a sample of 95 contacts, all of which were verified as having occurred, but Jurinsky said something needs to change.

“We need reform, but in order to have reform the government has to admit that they’re doing something wrong,” Jurinsky said. “We have to overcome the system, but I believe that this affects enough people that we will.”

Niceta was charged with a felony attempt to influence a public servant and misdemeanor false reporting of child abuse. Her trial is still ongoing.

The Arapahoe County Department of Human Services told FOX31 it had no comment in response to the councilwoman’s criticism.

Meanwhile, Jurinsky along with dozens of parents are also part of a separate lawsuit against the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services.