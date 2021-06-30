State education boards seek input on how to best use federal funding

DENVER (KDVR) — A survey and series of virtual public meetings on the best use of federal funds for students, teachers and schools is being conducted by the state’s education boards.



According to the Department of Education, Colorado has about $132 million in federal funding from three federal stimulus bills. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds need to have a plan of allocation by the end of summer.

The state is calling on students, parents, school employees and other community organizations for input on how the COVID pandemic affected the educational system and suggestions on the most effective use of funds. You can register to join the meetings or take the survey here: https://www.cde.state.co.us/caresact/esserengagement