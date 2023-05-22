A new bill at the Capitol would create a specialty license plate featuring Colorado’s state fossil. (Sen. Jessie Danielson)

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re a Colorado resident who loves dinosaurs, you will soon be able to buy a license plate to reflect that love.

Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 23-145 into law Monday, which creates the “Protect Colorado’s Fossils” license plate. The new plate features a stegosaurus — the official fossil of Colorado.

The bill was introduced this year and passed the Senate in April and the House in early May.

The bill signing happened at Dinosaur Ridge in Morrison, which is the location of the first-ever stegosaurus discovery in 1877.

The plates will become available for purchase starting January 1, 2024.

How do I get one?

Before you can apply to get these license plates, you will need to make a donation to Dinosaur Ridge.

After that, you can apply to get the plates. You will need to pay the standard fees, as well as two additional $25 fees to issue the plate.

In addition to providing funds to Dinosaur Ridge, the sponsors of the bill said they want the plate to help raise awareness about protecting Colorado’s fossils.

What other special license plates does Colorado offer?

The “Protect Colorado Fossils” plate is not the only alternative to the standard green-and-white plates in Colorado. In fact, there are many that you can choose from.

Some of the specialized plates require a donation in order to apply for them, while others do not.

For example, if you’re a huge fan of the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche or Colorado Rockies, you can apply for special license plates with your team’s colors and logo on them.

There are also special plates for alumni of several Colorado colleges and universities.

However, the choice isn’t just limited to sports teams or universities — you can get special plates to show your love for anything from horses to Greyhound dogs to Pueblo chiles.