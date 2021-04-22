Start indoors: Local gardener offers tips to planting on Earth Day

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — On this Earth Day, Gina Schley of Arvada wants to get into the earth. She is a professional gardener.

“I love gardening so much. It has been a part of my life since I was 2 years old,” Schley said.

It was just a matter of time before she started up her own flower business. She calls it Shegrows. “It’s kind of obvious right?” she said.

Now with all the cold, snow, water and mud on this Earth Day, there is not much to do for your garden today, right?

“No, you’re wrong, there’s a lot you can do,” Schley said.

Schley told the Problem Solvers it’s actually a perfect day for green thumbers. “We are starting seeds indoors because it’s too cold to plant seeds outside,” she said.

Once your seeds are in your finger garden, Schley said, you’ve got to get them some artificial light. “The reason why we have lights inside is so we can grow plants early,” she said.

The germination process can take one to two weeks, but growing your own plants from seeds, is satisfying.

“It’s so satisfying. I do something from beginning to end … when you plant a seed in soil and see it all the way to harvesting, that tomato, and eating it, it just tastes better when you do it yourself,” Schley said.

And doing it yourself may surprise you along the way. The odor of fresh soil, experts say, is actually an anti-depressant.