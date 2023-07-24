DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve ever driven on Colorado roads, you have probably seen the signs that tell you to move over or slow down for emergency and maintenance vehicles, or for trucks putting on chains.

Well, starting August 7, the law expands and you’ll be required to move over and slow down for any vehicle with its hazard lights on.

The new change is because HB 23-1123, which passed with bipartisan support in March and was signed into law soon after, will go into effect.

What is the move over, slow down law?

Essentially, when you see a vehicle on the side of the road that the law applies to, you have to move over so there’s one lane of buffer between you and the vehicle.

If you can’t, you need to slow down to 20 mph or less if the speed limit is over 45 mph and 25 mph or less if the speed limit is under that.

If you don’t follow the law and are caught, you face a fine of up to $100 and may have DMV points added to your license, which could lead to a suspension if enough points are accumulated.

Many crashes result from already-existing crashes

Early Saturday morning, two different drivers crashed into two Colorado State Patrol vehicles that were on the scene of a crash in Adams County.

One of the troopers on the scene was forced over a bridge barrier where he fell 30 feet down an embankment and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, in 2021, there were 1,153 crashes that happened after drivers hit existing crashes.