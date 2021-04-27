‘Start by getting consent’; Denver police launch Sexual Assault awareness campaign

DENVER (KDVR) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness month and this week, the Denver Police Department is launching a new campaign to help raise awareness about the crime.

The campaign is called ‘Start by Getting Consent’ and its message is being spread over DPD’s social media pages.

START BY GETTING CONSENT



Consent during intimate acts should be ongoing & clear. If someone consents to some sexual contact, that does not mean they consent to ALL sexual contact. #StartByGettingConsent #Denver #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/PPps8O4gmx — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 27, 2021

“A large part of sex assaults that are committed are committed by somebody known to the victim. It could be somebody they met at the bar, somebody who’s a relative. It’s usually someone that’s known to the victim,” said Christine Downs, a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department.

Throughout the week, Denver police will be sharing messages about what sexual assault is, how it can be prevented and what consequences can come from committing such a crime.

“It could be charged as a felony. There could be jail time. And then you could also have to register as a sex offender forever. Those are some of the consequences that stay with you,” Downs said.

According to data from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds.

Every 9 minutes, the victim is a child, according to RAINN.

In 2020, Denver Police’s Sex Crimes Unit responded to 1,216 assigned cases.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, Denver Police wants you to know there are resources available, including: