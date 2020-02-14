Starlet boutique closing last location after 15 years in Denver

DENVER (KDVR)– After approximately 15 years, a Denver boutique is turning off the lights for good.

Women’s boutique Starlet, which had three locations as of last year, will close its final storefront at 2621 Larimer St. in RiNo on Friday.

Owner Kristi Walstra said she’s closing Starlet to move to Mexico City with her husband Chris. She said they have talked about moving to a Latin American country for almost 10 years.

The boutique’s first location at 3450 W. 32nd Ave. in West Highland opened in 2004 and closed in September. A second location at 26 N. Broadway closed last May after 10 years.

Walstra said RiNo tourism was good for business, but she and her husband are ready for a new adventure.

