DENVER (KDVR) — A group says they are raising money for former coffee company employees they say were fired for voting to unionize.

“We’re not gonna back down,” says Ashyah Secrest, who works at a Starbucks in Cherry Creek North, which is not attached to the GoFundMe narrative.

Secrest said her store location is set to vote on unionization in the coming weeks.

“Negotiate our own contract,” the 19-year-old barista said. “Get a seat at the table.”

The GoFundMe page says three local Starbucks Stores recently voted to unionize. The narrative alleges that since then some employees at those three locations have been terminated for alleged shortcomings, such as poor performance or tardiness.

The GoFundMe account seeks to raise money for lost wages and insurance.

A call to Starbucks’ corporate line late Thursday afternoon was not returned.