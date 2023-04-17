DENVER (KDVR) — Starbucks’ latest test pilot program will take place in Colorado and it will give customers the opportunity to use a personal cup in the drive-thru.

The popular coffee chain announced that the testing would take place in 184 stores throughout the state.

According to Starbucks, the program is part of its efforts to be “resource positive.” During the pilot, customers in the drive-thru can order a beverage like normal and then let the barista know they brought their own personal cup. Customers will save 10 cents on their purchase when they bring a cup.

Starbucks said it chose Colorado as the ideal market for this pilot because Coloradans already bring in personal cups more frequently than the national average.

The chain has allowed customers to bring in a personal cup for use inside the cafe for a couple of years and said it’s all part of their commitment to reducing their waste by 50% by 2030.

If the pilot succeeds, the company expects customers to be able to use their personal cups in every store in the U.S. and Canada by next year.

The test program in Colorado will run until June 30.