DENVER (KDVR) — There’s no doubt some of Denver’s neighborhoods can be confusing to navigate, and Hilltop is apparently one of them as the Stanley Cup ended up at the wrong house.

FOX31 obtained a post on Nextdoor from Kit Karbler who said the Stanley Cup was mistakenly delivered to his house in the Hilltop neighborhood, meant for Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

Karbler said the Stanley Cup keeper knocked on the door and figured out that they were at the wrong address but let him see it, touch it and take pictures with the NHL’s most prized award in his driveway.

Photo credit: Kit Karbler

FOX31 interviewed the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Keeper of the Cup, Philip Pritchard Wednesday morning and he confirmed the mix-up.

“We stopped there, we couldn’t really see the number of the house, so I said we’ll just go up and knock, what’s the worst thing, they say, ‘Hi, who are you guys?’ Sure enough, I knock, ‘Hi who are you guys?’” Pritchard said.

The Cup’s path since the Avalanche won it

The Avs beat the Lightning in six games to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in 21 years and brought it back to Denver on Monday. It was passed around the team as they deplaned and even got some photo ops with the Denver Fire Department and other employees at the airport.

The Cup will make an appearance before the Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field Wednesday night in a ceremony for the Avalanche players and staff.

The holy grail of hockey will be on display around the streets of downtown Denver on Thursday morning for the official Stanley Cup celebration parade. And the streets of Denver will be painted burgundy and blue for the parade route.