DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time in 21 years, the Colorado Avalanche will be playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

What was the city like in June of 2001? Here’s a look back:

Mayor

The mayor in Denver in 2001 was Wellington Webb.

Colorado Avalanche coach in 2001

Bob Hartley

Denver Broncos in 2001

In 2001, the Denver Broncos played the first season at Invesco Field at Mile High. The team finished with an 8-8 record. Mike Shanahan was the head coach.

10 Sep 2001: General view of Invesco Field. The Broncos defeated the Giants 31-20 at Invesco Field in Denver, Colorado. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

Denver Nuggets in 2001

The Denver Nuggets finished 27-55 in 2001. Dan Issel was the head coach.

Colorado Rockies in 2001

The Colorado Rockies finished 73-89 in 2001. The team was managed by Buddy Bell.

Colorado Rapids in 2001

The Colorado Rapids finished 5-8-13 with 23 points in 2001.

Gas prices

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas was $1.72 in Denver on June 18, 2001. Fast forward to 2022 and gas prices are at record highs. The average for a gallon of regular fuel is around $4.80 in Colorado.

Population

The population in Denver in 2001 was around 550,000. In 2022, the population is around 760,000.

Top 5 songs

Here’s a look at the top five songs on the Billboard 100 for June 15, 2001:

Lady Marmalade- Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, P!nk, Mya Hanging By A Moment- Lifehouse All for You- Janet Ride Wit Me- Nelly Follow Me- Uncle Kracker

Top movies of 2001

Here’s a look at the top movies in 2001, according to IMDB:

Moulin Rouge The Lord of the Rings: The fellowship of the Ring Spirited Away Amelie Shrek

A look back at the 2001 Stanley Cup

Here’s a look back at photos from the game on June 9, 2001 and the parade in Denver on June 11, 2001.

9 Jun 2001: Alex Tanguay #40 and Milan Hejduk #23 of the Colorado Avalanche raise the cup after they beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 in game seven of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche take the series 4-3. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Allsport

9 Jun 2001: Head Coach Bob Hartley of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after they defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 in game seven of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche take the series 4-3. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Allsport

9 Jun 2001: Ray Borque #77of the Colorado Avalanche holds up the Stanley Cup after defeating the New Jersey Devils in game seven of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche won 3-1 to take the series 4-3. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman/Allsport

9 Jun 2001: Shjon Podein of the Colorado Avalanche is doused with beer in the locker room after defeating the New Jersey Devils to win the Stanley Cup finals at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche defeated the Devils 3-1 to win the series 4-3. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

11 Jun 2001: Several hundred thousand fans cheer on the Colorado Avalanche at Civic Park in downtown Denver, Colorado to celebrate the Avalanche winning the 2001 Stanley Cup Championship. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

11 Jun 2001: Goalie Patrick Roy #33 of the Colorado Avalanche displays number one from atop a fire engine during a parade through downtown Denver, Colorado to celebrate winning the 2001 NHL Stanley Cup Championship. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

390578 02: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ray Bourque raises the Stanley Cup to the crowd June 13, 2001 at City Hall Plaza in Boston MA. Bourque, who played for 20 years with the Boston Bruins, returned to Boston with the Stanley Cup which he finally won last week playing with the Colorado Avalanche. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Colorado will await its fate as the Eastern Conference Final wraps up over the next week. The Avalanche will face either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The series is currently tied 2-2. If that series goes to seven games, Game 7 would be played on June 14.