DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time in 21 years, the Colorado Avalanche will be playing in the Stanley Cup Final.
What was the city like in June of 2001? Here’s a look back:
Mayor
The mayor in Denver in 2001 was Wellington Webb.
Colorado Avalanche coach in 2001
Denver Broncos in 2001
In 2001, the Denver Broncos played the first season at Invesco Field at Mile High. The team finished with an 8-8 record. Mike Shanahan was the head coach.
Denver Nuggets in 2001
The Denver Nuggets finished 27-55 in 2001. Dan Issel was the head coach.
Colorado Rockies in 2001
The Colorado Rockies finished 73-89 in 2001. The team was managed by Buddy Bell.
Colorado Rapids in 2001
The Colorado Rapids finished 5-8-13 with 23 points in 2001.
Gas prices
The U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas was $1.72 in Denver on June 18, 2001. Fast forward to 2022 and gas prices are at record highs. The average for a gallon of regular fuel is around $4.80 in Colorado.
Population
The population in Denver in 2001 was around 550,000. In 2022, the population is around 760,000.
Top 5 songs
Here’s a look at the top five songs on the Billboard 100 for June 15, 2001:
- Lady Marmalade- Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, P!nk, Mya
- Hanging By A Moment- Lifehouse
- All for You- Janet
- Ride Wit Me- Nelly
- Follow Me- Uncle Kracker
Top movies of 2001
Here’s a look at the top movies in 2001, according to IMDB:
- Moulin Rouge
- The Lord of the Rings: The fellowship of the Ring
- Spirited Away
- Amelie
- Shrek
A look back at the 2001 Stanley Cup
Here’s a look back at photos from the game on June 9, 2001 and the parade in Denver on June 11, 2001.
Colorado will await its fate as the Eastern Conference Final wraps up over the next week. The Avalanche will face either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The series is currently tied 2-2. If that series goes to seven games, Game 7 would be played on June 14.