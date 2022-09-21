AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Patients and staff at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital got quite a surprise on Wednesday.

Former Colorado Avalanche player Adam Foote brought the Stanley Cup for a visit along with Bernie, the Avs mascot.

Foote won two Stanley Cups with the Avs in 1996 and 2001.

The group visited heart patients, people in the burn and frostbite center and in the lab.

The visit was quite a treat for two heart patients who are big hockey fans.

Nigel Richardson had a heart attack in March 2021, then received a heart transplant that April. He is now back to his old activities.

“Obviously, very, very grateful,” Richardson said.

But 34-year-old Patrick Donnelly is still waiting for a heart transplant.

“I’ve been waiting on a heart transplant for two years,” Donelly said. “I’m fighting congestive heart failure. I’ve been fighting it since 2011.”

He hopes that more people will check the donor box on their license so that more people like him can be helped. “It means the world to somebody like me,” Donnelly said.

In the meantime, he is back to playing hockey, and he is glad he got a chance to meet Foote and take some pictures with the Stanley Cup.

He and Richardson even got to drink some water out of the famed cup. “Who gets to do that?” Richardson joked.

The visit meant a lot to the patients, and to the former player. “To be able to be around it again and see how thrilled people are and excited they get, for us, it gives you goosebumps,” Foote said.