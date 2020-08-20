Stage II fire restrictions at Dinosaur National Monument go into effect Thursday

DINOSAUR, Colo. (KDVR) – The National Park Service has issued Stage II fire restrictions within Dinosaur National Monument. They begin Thursday.

The restrictions are in place to protect the park and visitors by preventing human-caused fires, officials said.

Stage II restrictions prohibit:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, including within a developed recreation site or improved site. Smoking, except when in a closed vehicle. Fireworks are always prohibited in Dinosaur National Monument.

Violators can face a fine of up to $5,000, or imprisonment up to six months or both.

A statewide ban on open fires is already in effect.