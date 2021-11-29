Stage 1 fire restrictions began Tuesday for much of western Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Unincorporated areas of western Boulder County will be under Stage 1 fire restrictions as warm temperatures and dry conditions increase fire danger in the area.

The fire restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

Boulder County Level 1 fire restrictions map (Credit: BCSO)

Under stage 1 restrictions, here is what is prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes charcoal barbecues and grills. EXCEPT: Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites, and on private lands along with the use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or a fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a ¼” spark arrester type screen is permitted. The following developed and hosted recreation sites allow fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates, in accordance with USFS policies and closures. Kelly Dahl Campground Rainbow Lakes Campground Camp Dick Campground Peaceful Valley Campground Meeker Park Overflow Campground Olive Ridge Campground Brainard Lake Recreation Area (Includes Pawnee Campground)

Fireworks sales, use, and possession, including permissible fireworks.

Shooting or discharge of firearms for recreational purposes except for hunting with a valid and current hunting license on public lands.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

Using an explosive.

Parking motorized vehicles in grass or vegetated area that can come in contact with the underside of the vehicle.

Violators of the fire ban may be fined up to $1,000 and face class two petty offense charges, plus any civil penalties.