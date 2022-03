DENVER (KDVR) — RTD has canceled 40 A Line trips between Denver International Airport and Union Station Tuesday due to staffing issues.

According to RTD, the trains are required to have a second crew member on board, and “ongoing staffing challenges” are preventing that from happening.

Of the 40 canceled trips, 28 are from the airport to Union Station and 12 are from Union Station to the airport.

The canceled DIA to Union Station trips are:

The trips from Union Station to DIA are:

RTD says there will still be trains running every 30 minutes, but this is half as often as the scheduled 15-minute intervals that usually run.