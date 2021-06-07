Staff shortage limits some pool hours in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A staffing shortage at the Boulder Parks and Recreation Department is limiting summer operating hours at some facilities.

“We were planning to open all of the department’s outdoor pools on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day, but will be unable to until we have enough lifeguards trained and ready to operate all five pools,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes.

Recreation facilities that have regular hours (weather permitting) include:

The swim beach at Boulder Reservoir is open.

The new Scott Carpenter Pool is open open Monday through Friday with lap lanes available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and leisure features open 12:30-6 p.m..

Indoor pools at East Boulder Community Center are currently operational.

Recreation facilities that have adjusted hours include:

Certain leisure features at Scott Carpenter Pool will be open only during specific hours.

The pool at North Boulder Recreation Center will be closed on weekends.

The pool at South Boulder Recreation Center is closed.