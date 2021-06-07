Staff shortage limits some pool hours in Boulder

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A staffing shortage at the Boulder Parks and Recreation Department is limiting summer operating hours at some facilities.

“We were planning to open all of the department’s outdoor pools on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day, but will be unable to until we have enough lifeguards trained and ready to operate all five pools,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes.

Recreation facilities that have regular hours (weather permitting) include:

Recreation facilities that have adjusted hours include:

