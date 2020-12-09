Staff member at Northfield High School under investigation for alleged misconduct

DENVER (KDVR) — According to a letter sent to parents of Northfield High School students, a staff member is being investigated by the Denver Police Department for alleged misconduct.

The letter says all parents of students involved have been contacted and all students are safe.

Denver Public Schools says the individual has been placed on administrative leave.

The full statement from DPS:

“We are always concerned when there are allegations of misconduct by one of our employees. District and school officials, along with law enforcement officers, are looking into the situation fully. We have placed the individual on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, until the matter is resolved. Please know that personnel information is confidential by law; therefore, we cannot provide further details at this time.”