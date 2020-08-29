Stabbing victim speaks out, says attacker was yelling ‘Black lives matter’

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora man is opening up exclusively to FOX31 after he was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by a man yelling “Black lives matter.”

Michael, the victim, has requested we conceal his face for his safety as this happened in the apartment complex where his family lives, and to his knowledge, the suspect lives too.

“I have a kid at home, it’s just so scary,” Michael said, adding, “He collapsed my lung, I have a puncture in my diaphragm.”

Yards away from Michael’s door at his apartment in Aurora, the new father found himself in a fight for his life Tuesday evening.

He was walking his dog around 5:30 p.m. within the complex on East Alameda Place when he says a man came charging at him from his porch with two kitchen steak knives.

“He looked at me and jumped over the thing and said, ‘I’m going to kill you, you and your dog,’” Michael said. “He had two knives and he just jumped on top of me and he was yelling ‘Black lives matter, you should know my name.'”

According to a statement of support of warrantless arrest from the Aurora Police Department, 30-year-old Steve Anthony Sinclair is charged with attempted first-degree murder and bias-motivated crime for stabbing Michael.

The Aurora Police Department document states that at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Alexander Diz was dispatched to 16305 E. Alameda Pl. on a report of a fight in which one person had been stabbed.

When Diz arrived, Sinclair, who is Black, started approaching the officer. According to Diz, Sinclair had blood on his hands and chest.

Sinclair allegedly walked toward Diz while saying “Black lives matter.” The officer repeatedly asked Sinclair to sit on the curb but he refused, according to the document.

Sinclair reportedly admitted to stabbing Michael — a 29-year-old white man — and called himself a “psychopath,” the document states.

“He ruined our small little happy life right now, he can’t work for six weeks,” Michael’s girlfriend said.

Michael and his girlfriend say they no longer feel safe at their apartment and they hope to move as soon as possible.

They created a GoFundMe page to cover medical bills.