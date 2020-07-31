Stabbing victim found dead in Platte in Adams County; no suspect in custody

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators are hoping the public can help them track down a suspect after a stabbing victim was found dead in the South Platte River in Adams County.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to an area of the Platte near 9500 Riverdale Rd. on a report of a dead man in the river.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Adams County Coroner’s Office to identify the victim as 64-year-old Bruce Alan Heil. They determined he had been stabbed in the chest.

“Heil was homeless and living in the area of 9000 block of Riverdale Road on the river bank,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.