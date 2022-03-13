DENVER (KDVR) – A suspect is dead and a man who was stabbed remains hospitalized after a house fire in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 19300 block of East 41st Place.

Police say the man who was stabbed is in the hospital with serious injuries and the suspect who was taken to a hospital died from injuries sustained in the fire.

Authorities are working to develop more details about the suspect.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the house fire.