Stabbing suspect at large in Arvada, considered armed and dangerous

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arvada police are searching for Michael Kuhlow who was last seen in the area of 8400 Chase Street on Saturday night.

Police say Kuhlow is a suspect wanted in connection of the stabbing of three family members. Two are in critical condition, according to police.

Kuhlow is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray or silver coat, blue jeans, and a “Yoda” hat.

Kuhlow is believed to still be in possession of a knife and considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 immediately if you see him.