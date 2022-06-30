DENVER (KDVR) — Police said one person was hurt in a stabbing Thursday night.

It happened near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Downing Street, according to the Denver Police Department. They tweeted about the incident at 8:22 p.m.

FOX31 arrived at the scene and saw police investigators inside an RTD bus pulled to the side of the road. A Denver Police spokesperson said they do not believe it happened on the bus.

The spokesperson said the victim was in critical condition.

No suspect information was released on Thursday night.