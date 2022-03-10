DENVER (KDVR) — Downtown Denver businesses are hoping this Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will spread a little green — not in the way of shamrocks but a much-needed financial shot in the arm.

It was the canceling of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2020 that began a very unlucky period for downtown Denver retail.

“This was the major event that just got canceled and from then, you know the story,” said Mustafa Menekse from the Maven Hotel. “We were so brokenhearted because we just opened three months before and when we got the news it was canceled, it was just devastating for us,” said Foraged restaurant co-owner Megan Walker. “I don’t think it was good for any small business, from restaurant to retail,” said Ryan Prieto from Alchemy Works at Free Market.

For two years, hotels, restaurants and bars tried conventional and nonconventional ways to continue to earn a living: outdoor tents, plastic domes, takeout, delivery and portable heaters. Unfortunately, many owners could not withstand the lack of customers and became victims of the lockdowns.

This year, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Denver and the thousands of people — plus revenue — it will attract is back.

“We were thrilled to hear that news, especially knowing that it will be right in front of our restaurant and giving them a reason to come downtown,” said Walker.

One parade a panacea does not make, millions in revenue were lost, but this is a start.

“I am excited that the city is going to have this incredible tradition back; It’s gonna bring tons of people right on our block here at the free market,” said Pieto.

Denver retail is hoping to see a lot of green this Saturday, and they are not talking about shamrocks.