DENVER (KDVR) — The 60th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in lower downtown is happening Saturday morning.

The Irish are back from a two-year hiatus after the pandemic forced the parade to be canceled. Therefore, this party is two years in the making.

If you would like to join here is the parade route:

It all kicks off at 9:30 a.m. but spectators should arrive early. In 2019, the last year the parade was hosted, there were 450,000 spectators lining the streets.

What to expect:

This year’s parade has more than 10,000 marchers and 200 entries including pipe bands, step dancers, floats and marching bands, and other organizations.

FOX31 and Channel 2 personalities along with the Pinpoint Weather Beast will be at the parade.

The 2022 Queen Colleen will also be in attendance. Molly Casey, a recent University of Denver graduate, will be representing as the Queen Colleen. Casey is the Miss Colorado All American Girl and is 100 percent Irish. She can still visit her family’s homestead in Cork, Ireland.

After the two-year hiatus, the 2020 Little Shamrocks are finally getting their day of fame. 8-year-old Wyatt, a fourth-generation parade attendee, and 9-year-old Charlotte can be spotted on the committee float.

This year, attendees can vote for their favorite float, band or group of marchers online. Voting will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m on Monday, March 14. The winner will be announced on the morning of March 15 on FOX31.