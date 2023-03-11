DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday morning, Denver’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade drew in hundreds of thousands downtown to celebrate.

FOX31 and Channel 2 served as the proud official media sponsors of the event. The grand marshal for the parade was Noel Hickey.

Authorities partnered with Denver Health to ensure safety throughout the festivities.

“We’re basically like a rolling ambulance on a bike,” Paramedic Koree Gyer said.

Denver Health Emergency Medical Technicians kept parade goers safe on a new fleet of bikes, in which they hauled medical equipment.

“We have a dedicated dispatcher that only covers EMS for the event itself,” Gyer said.

This was the 61st year of the annual parade.