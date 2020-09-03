St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Anthony Edwards, Aurora

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud partners for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.

On Thursday, winners were announced for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Winner of the home:

Anthony Edwards — Aurora, CO

Early Bird Prizes:

Tickets on Sale Prize: $3,500 Gift Card for groceries – Patrick Jellum – Denver, CO

Early Bird Prize: $10k Visa Gift Card – Zachary Randall – Denver, CO

Bonus Prize: 2020 Lincoln Corsair – James Nigg – Denver, CO

Last Chance Prize: $10k Furniture Row Shopping Spree – Floretta Doran – Dacono, CO

The winner of the Dream Home will be announced at 8:15 a.m. on FOX31 and Channel 2.