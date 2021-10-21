St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced: See full list here

DENVER (KDVR) — The winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be announced on Thursday morning at 8:15 a.m. on FOX31 and Channel 2.
You can watch the giveaway live above.
FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud partners for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.
Winners
- Open House Prize: $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row
- Winner: Jessica Gonzalez- Thornton
- Tickets on Sale Prize: $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of ETC Custom Construction
- Winner: Sylvia Gonzalez- Denver
- Early Bird Prize: A $15,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending
- Winner: Edith m Gomez Cuevas- Aurora
- Bonus Prize: 2021 Lincoln Corsair, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln
- Winner: Tom Hoff- Denver
- 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
- Winner: (will be announced at 8:15 a.m.)
About the 2021 Denver St. Jude Dream Home
Built by Oakwood Homes in the Reunion Subdivision
Estimated value: $820,000
17346 E. 103rd Ave., Commerce City, CO 80022
- 7 bedrooms, 4 baths and an estimated 4,300 square-feet
- Enlarged kitchen island
- Activity room in finished basement
- Two-car garage
- Outdoor living package that includes a pergola, fire pit and outdoor kitchen
- Fireplace in great room