St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced: See full list here

DENVER (KDVR) — The winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be announced on Thursday morning at 8:15 a.m. on FOX31 and Channel 2.

FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud partners for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.

Winners

  • Open House Prize: $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row
    • Winner: Jessica Gonzalez- Thornton
  • Tickets on Sale Prize: $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of ETC Custom Construction
    • Winner: Sylvia Gonzalez- Denver
  • Early Bird Prize: A $15,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending
    • Winner: Edith m Gomez Cuevas- Aurora
  • Bonus Prize: 2021 Lincoln Corsair, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln
    • Winner: Tom Hoff- Denver
  • 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
    • Winner: (will be announced at 8:15 a.m.)

About the 2021 Denver St. Jude Dream Home

Built by Oakwood Homes in the Reunion Subdivision

Estimated value: $820,000

17346 E. 103rd Ave., Commerce City, CO 80022

  • 7 bedrooms, 4 baths and an estimated 4,300 square-feet
  • Enlarged kitchen island
  • Activity room in finished basement
  • Two-car garage
  • Outdoor living package that includes a pergola, fire pit and outdoor kitchen
  • Fireplace in great room

