St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced: See full list here

DENVER (KDVR) — The winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be announced on Thursday morning at 8:15 a.m. on FOX31 and Channel 2.

FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud partners for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.

Winners

Open House Prize : $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row Winner: Jessica Gonzalez- Thornton

: $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row Tickets on Sale Prize: $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of ETC Custom Construction Winner: Sylvia Gonzalez- Denver

$2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of ETC Custom Construction Early Bird Prize : A $15,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending Winner: Edith m Gomez Cuevas- Aurora

: A $15,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending Bonus Prize : 2021 Lincoln Corsair, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln Winner: Tom Hoff- Denver

: 2021 Lincoln Corsair, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Winner: (will be announced at 8:15 a.m.)



About the 2021 Denver St. Jude Dream Home

Built by Oakwood Homes in the Reunion Subdivision

Estimated value: $820,000

17346 E. 103rd Ave., Commerce City, CO 80022

7 bedrooms, 4 baths and an estimated 4,300 square-feet

Enlarged kitchen island

Activity room in finished basement

Two-car garage

Outdoor living package that includes a pergola, fire pit and outdoor kitchen

Fireplace in great room