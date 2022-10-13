COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR)– The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.

His name is Clayeton Davis.

Burlington, Colorado has a population of 3,32. It is also birthplace of two famous people: actor Denver Pyle and now Clayeton “Gabby” Davis, the 2022 Saint Jude Dream Home winner.

“It’s really a cool deal, I guess you would call it a life changer,” said Davis.

Davis, who goes by Gabby, drives a fuel truck for a living. He is single, has no kids, but is a big believer in Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is why he bought a ticket.

“You know, I guess it’s the little I can do to help a kid, or kids that have medical issues and everything else,” said Davis.

On the lucky day of Oct. 13, Gabby was surprised beyond belief. He really did not believe it.

“By tonight it’ll probably fully sink in. But I will still, you know, be in awe I guess,” said Davis.

Backing to the gorgeous Buffalo Run Golf Course, the 2022 Saint Jude Dream Home sits in the Reunion neighborhood in Commerce City.

Built by Oakwood Homes and staged beautifully by Furniture Row, the only thing this seven-bedroom four bathroom home needs is the owner to move in.

Which begs the question, is Gabby Davis prepared to leave his birthplace, the town he has known and loved all his life?

“I do like going up to the city and through the city on the way to the mountains but, yeah, I’m not real sure if I’m going to live in the city,” Davis said.

