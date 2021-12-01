Spruce Mountain Road interchange closure begins Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Spruce Mountain Road interchange (exit 173) will close on Wednesday for two weeks as the Interstate-25 South Gap project winds down. The Colorado Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect delays.

Spruce Mountain Road interchange closure (Credit: CDOT)

Overnight Lane Closures – Wednesday and Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Friday 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single lane closures along northbound and southbound I-25, between Plum Creek Parkway and Monument, for guardrail and pothole repairs, guardrail removal, grading, traffic shifts, striping operations, pavement work, paving operations, fiber testing, emergency pull-out sign placement and barrier work.

Two-Week Closure of Spruce Mountain Road Interchange – Wednesday about 10 p.m. Immediately following the reopening of the Upper Lake Gulch Road on-ramp to northbound I-25 and lasting for two weeks, crews will close the Spruce Mountain Road interchange (exit 173) for final paving and striping operations. This work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Traffic detours:

For southbound I-25 access to Larkspur, motorists should continue south on I-25 and use the southbound I-25 off-ramp to Upper Lake Gulch Road (exit 172).

For northbound I-25 access, motorists should use the newly reopened Upper Lake Gulch Road on-ramp to northbound I-25 (exit 172).

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” CDOT resources include: