COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has charged a Springs man with a felony after a smoldering fire pit in his yard was connected to a damaging 30-acre grass fire on Thursday.

The fire, which started near Akerman Drive and Summer Grace Street in the Stetson Hills neighborhood on the northeast side of the city, prompted evacuations and ultimately damaged about 20 “residential structures.”

Joshua Allen was served and released for “Firing Woods or Prairie,” which is a class 6 felony.

Crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Fort Carson Fire, and El Paso County Wildland Fire responded to the area on Thursday. More than 100 CSPD personnel were dispatched to help with evacuations, fire control, and the investigation into how it all began.

CSPD reports that multiple people were treated on scene for smoke exposure.

Evacuations connected to the Akerman Fire were lifted Thursday evening.

