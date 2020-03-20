1  of  2
Spring Storm: Colorado snow totals from March 19-20

DENVER — A fast-moving storm dumped several inches of snow in many areas of Colorado on Thursday and early Friday morning.

Below are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 7 a.m. Friday, according to reports to the National Weather Service:

  • Nederland- 23 inches
  • Wah Keeney Park- 13.5 inches
  • Kittredge- 14.5 inches
  • Crisman- 13 inches
  • Bergen Park- 12 inches
  • Rocky Flats- 11 inches
  • Centennial- 11 inches
  • Lone Tree- 10.3 inches
  • Jamestown- 18.5 inches
  • Aspen Park- 14.6 inches
  • Evergreen- 14.5 inches
  • Brookvale- 13 inches
  • Glen Haven- 13 inches
  • Genesee- 15.2 inches
  • Bellvue- 11.5 inches
  • Parker- 11 inches
  • Castle Rock- 10 inches
  • Coal Creek Canyon- 22 inches
  • Boulder- 10 inches
  • DIA- 5.7 inches
  • Monument- 10 inches
  • Lakewood- 5 inches
  • Fort Collins- 4 inches
  • Loveland- 3 inches
  • Longmont- 3 inches

