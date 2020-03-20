Spring Storm: Colorado snow totals from March 19-20

DENVER — A fast-moving storm dumped several inches of snow in many areas of Colorado on Thursday and early Friday morning.
Below are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 7 a.m. Friday, according to reports to the National Weather Service:
- Nederland- 23 inches
- Wah Keeney Park- 13.5 inches
- Kittredge- 14.5 inches
- Crisman- 13 inches
- Bergen Park- 12 inches
- Rocky Flats- 11 inches
- Centennial- 11 inches
- Lone Tree- 10.3 inches
- Jamestown- 18.5 inches
- Aspen Park- 14.6 inches
- Evergreen- 14.5 inches
- Brookvale- 13 inches
- Glen Haven- 13 inches
- Genesee- 15.2 inches
- Bellvue- 11.5 inches
- Parker- 11 inches
- Castle Rock- 10 inches
- Coal Creek Canyon- 22 inches
- Boulder- 10 inches
- DIA- 5.7 inches
- Monument- 10 inches
- Lakewood- 5 inches
- Fort Collins- 4 inches
- Loveland- 3 inches
- Longmont- 3 inches