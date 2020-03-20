Spring Storm: Colorado snow totals from March 19-20

DENVER — A fast-moving storm dumped several inches of snow in many areas of Colorado on Thursday and early Friday morning.

Below are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 7 a.m. Friday, according to reports to the National Weather Service:

Nederland- 23 inches

Wah Keeney Park- 13.5 inches

Kittredge- 14.5 inches

Crisman- 13 inches

Bergen Park- 12 inches

Rocky Flats- 11 inches

Centennial- 11 inches

Lone Tree- 10.3 inches

Jamestown- 18.5 inches

Aspen Park- 14.6 inches

Evergreen- 14.5 inches

Brookvale- 13 inches

Glen Haven- 13 inches

Genesee- 15.2 inches

Bellvue- 11.5 inches

Parker- 11 inches

Castle Rock- 10 inches

Coal Creek Canyon- 22 inches

Boulder- 10 inches

DIA- 5.7 inches

Monument- 10 inches

Lakewood- 5 inches

Fort Collins- 4 inches

Loveland- 3 inches

Longmont- 3 inches