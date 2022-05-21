ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Friday’s snowstorm wasn’t going to stop one couple’s wedding plans in Estes Park.

Lance Patskin and Ellie Jordan are set to wed on Saturday afternoon just outside of town.

“It’s just go with the flow right now,” they said.

Friday night, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner at the famed Park Theatre. A food truck was parked outside to feed guests and family.

The couple said Friday’s snowstorm will just add to the memories of their special day.

“We told our guests from day one, snow or 80 degrees in the sun, pack for it!”