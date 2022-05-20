IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Heavy snow has put a big damper on plans for many restaurants in Idaho Springs.

This time of year, their historic district and Miner Street storefronts are filled with people enjoying warm weather. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case on Friday.

“We opened up the curtains at the hotel and it was snowing. We knew it was coming just not this quick,” Oklahoma tourist Bryan Hall said.

Jennifer Cox and her crew were visiting from Oklahoma, and she did not have a coat on.

“This isn’t cold compared to Oklahoma. We get the wind there so I don’t need a jacket,” Cox said while laughing. Up to 2 feet of snow could fall in this community.

The folks over at Slaymaker Cellars were getting ready for the storm.

“We are covering our plants hoping they make it through the storm. That is what we are hoping for,” Cris Slaymaker said.

Those plants are in a space for outdoor dining which is a big deal knowing that a Friday night storm is headed their way.

Not for Sawyer Dalpes, whose summer vacation began on Friday.

“Hopefully it will be nice in a few days,“ Dalpes said.

Tents, huts and tables are all ready to go, but it isn’t clear if anyone will be using them.

At Clear Creek Cidery and Eatery, they’re planning on selling plenty of their Reubens, inside. They tried to set up outdoor dining tents yesterday.

“We figured cut our losses, take the tops off and leave the frames up, see what we can do managing this unusual snowstorm,” Cidery and Eatery owner Evan Lombardi said.

Idaho Springs community where many know its snow today may still see sunshine this weekend