Spring snow: See latest snowfalls in Denver history

DENVER (KDVR) — It is April 12 and snow is in the forecast for this week. And as unusual as that might sound, it’s pretty normal for Colorado.

Two storm systems lined-up this week with both rain and snow for Colorado. The average date of last Spring snow in Denver is April 28.

The first storm system arrives Tuesday-Wednesday. It delivers 2-6 inches of snow to the Divide and Foothills. Rain and/or snow will fall in Denver with light snow accumulation on the west side of town and west of I-25 with lots of melting.

The 2nd storm system arrives Thursday night into Friday. 1-3 inches of snow possible in Denver. 4-8 inches in the Foothills and Divide.

When it comes to the latest snowfall in Denver history, June rises to the top. Yes, snow has accumulated in Denver in June.

Here are the top five latest snowfalls in Denver:

June 2, 1951

May 29, 1975

May 28, 1950 & May 28, 1947

May 24, 2002

Meteorologist Chris Tomer