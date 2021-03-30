Spring snow in Denver pushes March 2021 to 2nd snowiest March on record

DENVER (KDVR) — As March comes to an end, how did the snowfall totals stack up in the history books?

On Monday night into Tuesday morning, Denver received 1.1 inches of snow, which moved March 2021 ahead of March 1944 for the second snowiest March on record.

The monthly average snowfall in March? 11.3 inches. 33.6 inches were recorded in Denver in 2021.

Here’s how 2021 stacks up amongst the snowiest in March history:

Most of the big totals from this March are thanks to the March 13 and 14 blizzard where Denver picked up over 27 inches of snow. It was the 4th largest snowstorm on record in Denver.