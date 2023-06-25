DENVER (KDVR) — A wildfire near Parachute, Colorado has burned over 200 acres of land, Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit estimated Sunday.

It was first reported at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday on County Road 306, according to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

UCR first posted about the fire Saturday when it was actively running and burned an estimated 150 acres.

With warm, sunny weather and breezes throughout the state, the fire has since spread.

As of Sunday morning, UCR and Grand Valley Fire Protection District were fighting the fire and estimated that it has burned 201 acres with “moderate fire behavior.”

The Spring Creek wildfire near Parachute, Colorado has burned over 200 acres of land as of Sunday, June 25. The Grand Junction Air Tanker Base flew several planes to help suppress the fire.(Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management)

A map shows where the Spring Creek wildfire near Parachute, Colorado has burned over 200 acres of land as of Sunday, June 25. (Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management)

One deputy from Grand County was assisting with the Spring Creek wildfire and his vehicle was in the plane’s path, which left his car covered in red splatters and drips. (Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

They said the fire is burning pinyon-juniper and grass fuels about five miles southwest of Parachute. Crews were fighting the fire from both the ground and the air.

The Grand Junction Air Tanker Base was busy helping with the fire, sending several planes over the area in an effort to suppress the fire.

One deputy from Grand County was assisting with the fire and his vehicle was in the plane’s path, which left his car covered in red splatters and drips. GCSO shared images of his vehicle on their Facebook page.

The blazes did not pose a threat to any structures as of Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.