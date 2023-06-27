DENVER (KDVR) — The burn from a wildfire near Parachute, Colorado saw significant growth overnight, increasing from some 200 acres to an estimated 3,000 acres.

The Spring Creek Fire was first reported Saturday afternoon when it had burned an estimated 150 acres. Sunday, that increased to an estimated 200 acres.

On Monday, dry and hot weather with winds spread the fire and the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit reported Tuesday that it had gained momentum burning heavy fuels raising the area to an estimated 3,000 acres.

Smoke from the fire has made its way through the mountain and created hazy skies on the Front Range Tuesday morning.

The burn from the Spring Creek wildfire near Parachute, Colorado multiplied overnight to an estimated 3,000 acres. (Garfield County Sheriff’s Office)

The burn from the Spring Creek wildfire near Parachute, Colorado multiplied overnight to an estimated 3,000 acres. (Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit)

The Spring Creek wildfire created a smoky haze in the Denver skyline near the airport on Tuesday. (KDVR)

With warm, dry and windy weather in Denver and across the state Tuesday, the fire posed an increased threat.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a red flag warning with the possibility of rapid growth during another day of “critical fire weather.”

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office recommends that residents near the fire sign up for emergency notifications to stay informed.

There were no evacuations or threat to structures as of Tuesday morning, according to GCSO.