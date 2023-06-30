DENVER (KDVR) — A wildfire burning southwest of Parachute is burning 2,910 acres, as of June 30, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team said in a release.

The Spring Creek Fire is 21% contained and the cause remains under investigation. No evacuations have been issued but Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are open to local traffic only.

Spring Creek Fire map (Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team)

Firefighters continue to build lines around the fire and helicopters have been routinely dropping water on the blaze. A total of 441 personnel are working on the fire.

The RMIMT said the fire is producing smoke that may affect air quality.